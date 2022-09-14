In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Staff Sgt. Naxiel Nuñez, a former latin dance instructor, was interviewed about what this month of celebration means to him. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|859064
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244868
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 - SSgt Naxiel Nuñez, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT