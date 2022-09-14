Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 - SSgt Naxiel Nuñez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Staff Sgt. Naxiel Nuñez, a former latin dance instructor, was interviewed about what this month of celebration means to him. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 15:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 859064
    VIRIN: 220929-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244868
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month 2022 - SSgt Naxiel Nuñez, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    ACC
    Celebration
    Tyndall
    Installation of the Future

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT