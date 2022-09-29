Members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade completed the first National Guard SFAB deployment in September. About 30 members of the 1-54th SFAB were deployed to Honduras as security force assistance advisors to their Honduran Armed Forces counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 14:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|859055
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-TA175-689
|Filename:
|DOD_109244794
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard's 54th SFAB completes deployment to Honduras, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
