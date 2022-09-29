Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard's 54th SFAB completes deployment to Honduras

    HONDURAS

    09.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Georgia National Guard's 1st Battalion of the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade completed the first National Guard SFAB deployment in September. About 30 members of the 1-54th SFAB were deployed to Honduras as security force assistance advisors to their Honduran Armed Forces counterparts.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:42
    Georgia National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    SFAB

