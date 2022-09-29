Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command hosted a virtual Hispanic Heritage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, Sept. 29, highlighting challenges and opportunities in mentorship in multicultural domains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 14:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 859054
    VIRIN: 220929-F-ZS999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244790
    Length: 01:21:22
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hispanic Heritage Month Mentoring Panel highlights cultural challenges, opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMC Mentor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT