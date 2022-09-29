Around the Air Force: State of the USAF, Bass Updates Airmen, Commemorative Posters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, talks about the state of the service, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass updates Airmen on current initiatives, and a set of posters is released paying tribute to 75 years of Air Force history.