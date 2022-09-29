President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Hurricane Ian and the ongoing Federal response efforts
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|859044
|Filename:
|DOD_109244685
|Length:
|00:20:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Hurricane Ian and the Ongoing Federal Response Efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT