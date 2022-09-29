Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers departed armory in Jackson, Tenn. to convoy to Florida in support of cleanup operations following Hurricane Ian
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859037
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-JP588-849
|Filename:
|DOD_109244641
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Tennessee National Guard Convoys to Florida, by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT