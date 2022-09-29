Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard Convoys to Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers departed armory in Jackson, Tenn. to convoy to Florida in support of cleanup operations following Hurricane Ian

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859037
    VIRIN: 220929-A-JP588-849
    Filename: DOD_109244641
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard Convoys to Florida, by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Florida
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT