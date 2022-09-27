Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    268th Security Forces Squadron Protects Clear Space Force Station

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sergeant Gavin O'Brien, 268th Security Forces Squadron, gives a rundown on what his job entails, and what life is like, at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, September 27th, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 859022
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-AI276-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244504
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 268th Security Forces Squadron Protects Clear Space Force Station, by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    alaska
    radar
    security forces
    alaska air national guard
    clear space force station

