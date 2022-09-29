U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to soldiers and their families at Camp Bonifas during her trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Panmunjom, South Korea, September 29, 2022. The DMZ visit was part of Vice Presidents first trip to South Korea. (Department of Defense video by Army Sgt. Keaton Habeck, and Air Force Staff Sgt Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|859014
|VIRIN:
|220929-A-OJ129-826
|Filename:
|DOD_109244419
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|PANMOONJEOM, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits DMZ (B-roll), by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSgt Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
