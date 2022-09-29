Vice President Kamala Harris visits DMZ (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to soldiers and their families at Camp Bonifas during her trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Panmunjom, South Korea, September 29, 2022. The DMZ visit was part of Vice Presidents first trip to South Korea. (Department of Defense video by Army Sgt. Keaton Habeck, and Air Force Staff Sgt Hannah Strobel)