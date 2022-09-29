Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits DMZ (B-roll)

    PANMOONJEOM, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck and Staff Sgt. Hannah Strobel

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to soldiers and their families at Camp Bonifas during her trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Panmunjom, South Korea, September 29, 2022. The DMZ visit was part of Vice Presidents first trip to South Korea. (Department of Defense video by Army Sgt. Keaton Habeck, and Air Force Staff Sgt Hannah Strobel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 859014
    VIRIN: 220929-A-OJ129-826
    Filename: DOD_109244419
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: PANMOONJEOM, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Kamala Harris visits DMZ (B-roll), by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSgt Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VP
    DMZ
    DV Visit

