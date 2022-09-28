A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircrew observe the structural damage along the coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept.28, 2022 during an over-flight performed Wednesday. Coast Guard assets were mobilized to West Palm Beach international Airport momentarily to continue performing flight operations. (Coast Guard video taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858993
|VIRIN:
|220905-G-PJ308-0430
|Filename:
|DOD_109244328
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue crews conducts assessments after the path of Hurricane Ian, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
