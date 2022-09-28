Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue crews conducts assessments after the path of Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircrew observe the structural damage along the coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept.28, 2022 during an over-flight performed Wednesday. Coast Guard assets were mobilized to West Palm Beach international Airport momentarily to continue performing flight operations. (Coast Guard video taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858993
    VIRIN: 220905-G-PJ308-0430
    Filename: DOD_109244328
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescue crews conducts assessments after the path of Hurricane Ian, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

