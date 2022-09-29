Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: State of the USAF, Bass Updates Airmen, Commemorative Posters

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force, talks about the state of the service, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass updates Airmen on current initiatives, and a set of posters is released paying tribute to 75 years of Air Force history.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858990
    VIRIN: 220929-F-JH807-1002
    Filename: DOD_109244304
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: State of the USAF, Bass Updates Airmen, Commemorative Posters, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

