Coast Guard aircrew searches for people in the water off Stock Island, Florida

A forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew searches for missing people in the water after Sector Key West received a report of 23 missing people due to a capsized illegal migration voyage near Stock Island, Florida, Sept, 28, 2022. The air crew is deployed in from Air Station Clearwater. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater aircrew)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 09:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858988
|VIRIN:
|220928-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109244233
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
