    Coast Guard aircrew searches for people in the water off Stock Island, Florida

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew searches for missing people in the water after Sector Key West received a report of 23 missing people due to a capsized illegal migration voyage near Stock Island, Florida, Sept, 28, 2022. The air crew is deployed in from Air Station Clearwater. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater aircrew)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858988
    VIRIN: 220928-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109244233
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    weeklyvideos
    opsew
    OVS

