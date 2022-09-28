Forward deployed Jayhawk aircrew conducts port overflights

A forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Clearwater flies over the Florida Keys, Sept. 28, 2022. The air crew is staged out of Palm Beach International Airport, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater aircrew)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858987
|VIRIN:
|220928-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109244232
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
