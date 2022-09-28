Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward deployed Jayhawk aircrew conducts port overflights

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Clearwater flies over the Florida Keys, Sept. 28, 2022. The air crew is staged out of Palm Beach International Airport, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater aircrew)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858987
    VIRIN: 220928-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109244232
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    TAGS

    mh-60
    Jayhawk
    air station clearwater
    hurricane response
    Ian
    weeklyvideos
    HurricaneIan22

