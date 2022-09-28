Coast Guard aircrews conduct flight assessments over Florida Keys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard aircrews conduct flight assessments over the Florida Keys during Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022.The Coast Guard from South Carolina to the Florida Keys and Caribbean are urging mariners to secure their vessels and paddlecraft, stay informed and follow local evacuation orders, and use VHF Ch. 16 or 911 for emergency assistance.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxilliarist Joey Feldman