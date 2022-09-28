Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    220929-N-ZJ713-002
    NAPLES, Italy (September 29, 2022) Five teams from the NSA Naples community
    competed in the American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook-Off. Each team was given the same ingredients, food you would find in a disaster preparedness kit, and competed to come up with the best dish. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858981
    VIRIN: 220929-N-ZJ713-002
    Filename: DOD_109244118
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook Off, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    Naples
    Italy
    Preparedness
    Disaster
    Cook-off

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT