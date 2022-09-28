NSA Naples American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook Off

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220929-N-ZJ713-002

NAPLES, Italy (September 29, 2022) Five teams from the NSA Naples community

competed in the American Red Cross Disaster Preparedness Cook-Off. Each team was given the same ingredients, food you would find in a disaster preparedness kit, and competed to come up with the best dish. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)