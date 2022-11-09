Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial Incirlik Air Base

    TURKEY

    09.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Members of you Incirlik Air Base Chapel group hosted a 9/11 remembrance memorial in the base chapel, Sept. 9th, 2022.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 06:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858974
    VIRIN: 220911-F-DJ826-187
    Filename: DOD_109244052
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TR

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Incirlik Air Base, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chapel
    memorial
    9/11
    remembrance
    September

