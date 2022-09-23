U.S. Air Force Airmen and Spanish firefighters go over the procedures for fire response on an F-35A Lighting II during the Tactical Leadership Programme at Los Llanos air base, Spain, Sept. 23, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 05:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858971
|VIRIN:
|220923-F-AF991-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243977
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|LOS LLANOS AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish firefighters and Airmen train on F-35 B-Roll, by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
