220929-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (Sept. 29, 2022) B-Roll of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83). During the visit Harris toured the Howard and addressed the crew during an all hands call. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858955
|VIRIN:
|220929-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243638
|Length:
|00:12:55
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of Vice President's Visit to USS Howard, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vice President
USS Howard
DDG 83
Kamala Harris
