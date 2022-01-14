Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DISA Director's Engagement with Industry - LOE1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by David Marin 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    In this video, the Defense Information Systems Agency hosts a virtual event where industry partners are invited to join DISA personnel for a focused discussion of the DISA Strategic Plan's first line of effort, Jan. 14, 2022. The event is one in a series titled DISA Director's Engagement with Industry.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 21:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 858952
    VIRIN: 220114-M-MD940-001
    Filename: DOD_109243626
    Length: 00:43:09
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DISA Director's Engagement with Industry - LOE1, by David Marin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C2
    Command and Control
    Strategic Plan
    line of effort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT