DISA Director's Engagement with Industry - LOE1

In this video, the Defense Information Systems Agency hosts a virtual event where industry partners are invited to join DISA personnel for a focused discussion of the DISA Strategic Plan's first line of effort, Jan. 14, 2022. The event is one in a series titled DISA Director's Engagement with Industry.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 21:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|858952
|VIRIN:
|220114-M-MD940-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243626
|Length:
|00:43:09
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
