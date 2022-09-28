Coast Guard aircrews conduct flight assessments over Florida Keys

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews conduct flight assessments over the Florida Keys during Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022.The Coast Guard from South Carolina to the Florida Keys and Caribbean are urging mariners to secure their vessels and paddlecraft, stay informed and follow local evacuation orders, and use VHF Ch. 16 or 911 for emergency assistance.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxilliarist Joey Feldman
