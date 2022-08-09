Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACSPOT - Jo HanHui

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow 

    AFN Humphreys

    Staff Sgt. Jo HanHui of the Republic of Korea army competes for and earns her EIB. She was the only female competitor in the E3B testing. (Video by PFC JunHui Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858947
    VIRIN: 220908-A-JZ525-374
    Filename: DOD_109243477
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACSPOT - Jo HanHui, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    E3B ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT