Staff Sgt. Jo HanHui of the Republic of Korea army competes for and earns her EIB. She was the only female competitor in the E3B testing. (Video by PFC JunHui Lee)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858947
|VIRIN:
|220908-A-JZ525-374
|Filename:
|DOD_109243477
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACSPOT - Jo HanHui, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT