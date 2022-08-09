Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACSPOT - SFC Hamilton

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Muenchow 

    AFN Humphreys

    SFC Tracy Hamilton, the E3B weapons lane NCOIC, provides insight into the function and role he plays in the first E3B on the Korean Peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858946
    VIRIN: 220908-A-JZ525-724
    Filename: DOD_109243457
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACSPOT - SFC Hamilton, by SGT Gregory Muenchow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    E3B

