Sgt. Gerald Holman, a spokesman with the XVIII Airborne Corps, speaks about the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, NC, Sept. 28, 2022. The competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army Video by Spc Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 20:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858933
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-NJ170-331
|Filename:
|DOD_109243368
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Bragg ready to host first-ever U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
