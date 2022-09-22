Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st BN, 14th FAR HIMARS Blessing- Victory by this Signal

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On 22 September 2022, the long-standing tradition of the Cedar Blessing took place. The Kiowa Tribe initiated a Cedar Blessing of the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment. This blessing is used to ward off bad spirits and protect Soldiers for the road ahead. "Never forgetting the significance this unit carries," said LTC Emiliano Tellado, the commander of 1-14 FAR, "for where it goes, victory follows."

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858930
    VIRIN: 220922-D-NU467-492
    Filename: DOD_109243351
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st BN, 14th FAR HIMARS Blessing- Victory by this Signal, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    King of Battle
    75th FA

