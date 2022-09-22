1st BN, 14th FAR HIMARS Blessing- Victory by this Signal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 22 September 2022, the long-standing tradition of the Cedar Blessing took place. The Kiowa Tribe initiated a Cedar Blessing of the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment. This blessing is used to ward off bad spirits and protect Soldiers for the road ahead. "Never forgetting the significance this unit carries," said LTC Emiliano Tellado, the commander of 1-14 FAR, "for where it goes, victory follows."