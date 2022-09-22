On 22 September 2022, the long-standing tradition of the Cedar Blessing took place. The Kiowa Tribe initiated a Cedar Blessing of the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment. This blessing is used to ward off bad spirits and protect Soldiers for the road ahead. "Never forgetting the significance this unit carries," said LTC Emiliano Tellado, the commander of 1-14 FAR, "for where it goes, victory follows."
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 17:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858930
|VIRIN:
|220922-D-NU467-492
|Filename:
|DOD_109243351
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st BN, 14th FAR HIMARS Blessing- Victory by this Signal, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
