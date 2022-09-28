Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ark. National Guard Delivers Potable Water To Bald Knob School District

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Guardsmen from Arkansas National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team provided a 2,000-gallons of potable water with a water truck and two water bulls to the Bald Knob School District in White County to support the school while repairs are being made to compromised water pipes.

    The mission started Sept. 28 and is scheduled to end Sept. 30, unless extended by the Bald Knob School District in White County, Arkansas.

    Bald Knob School District experienced compromised water pipes. A request for support was routed through White County officials to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who approved the Guardsmen being put on state active-duty orders for the duration of the mission.
    The mission is slated to end Sept. 30, but could be extended by the Governor, if repairs take longer than anticipated.

    The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 16:49
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: BALD KNOB, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Potable Water
    National Guard
    Arkansas
    Community Support

