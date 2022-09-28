Ark. National Guard Delivers Potable Water To Bald Knob School District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guardsmen from Arkansas National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team provided a 2,000-gallons of potable water with a water truck and two water bulls to the Bald Knob School District in White County to support the school while repairs are being made to compromised water pipes.



The mission started Sept. 28 and is scheduled to end Sept. 30, unless extended by the Bald Knob School District in White County, Arkansas.



Bald Knob School District experienced compromised water pipes. A request for support was routed through White County officials to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who approved the Guardsmen being put on state active-duty orders for the duration of the mission.

The mission is slated to end Sept. 30, but could be extended by the Governor, if repairs take longer than anticipated.



The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.