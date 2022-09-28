Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac to Maxwell AFB

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    Air University Public Affairs

    28 MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters, assigned to the Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, execute hurrevac at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2022. The units arrived from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport in preparation for Hurricane Ian making landfall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858917
    VIRIN: 220928-F-MG843-0001
    Filename: DOD_109243149
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac to Maxwell AFB, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Hurricane Ian
    Commander Naval Air Station Atlantic

