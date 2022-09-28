Coast Guard aircrews conduct flight assessments over Florida Keys

U.S. Coast Guard aircrews conduct flight assessments over the Florida Keys during Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022. The video shows footage from Mallory Square and Naval Air Station Key West.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)
|09.28.2022
|09.28.2022 16:00
|B-Roll
|858916
|220928-G-G0107-1020
|DOD_109243134
|00:03:43
|FL, US
|4
|4
