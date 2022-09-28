Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll 118th Wing Team Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Yonette Martin 

    118th Wing, Public Affairs, Tennessee Air National Guard

    B-roll of Airmen of the 118th Wing attending team briefing in response to Hurricane Ian relief efforts on September 29, 2022 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858913
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-TI414-001
    Filename: DOD_109243100
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 118th Wing Team Briefing, by A1C Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Relief Efforts
    118th Wing
    Berry Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT