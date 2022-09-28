B-roll of Airmen of the 118th Wing attending team briefing in response to Hurricane Ian relief efforts on September 29, 2022 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 15:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858913
|VIRIN:
|220928-Z-TI414-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243100
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll 118th Wing Team Briefing, by A1C Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
