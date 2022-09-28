Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian Emergency Preparation Staging

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Robins Air Force Base is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a staging area for support and relief in response to those affected by hurricane Ian on Robins AFB, Sep 28th, 2022. FEMA along with the 78th Air Base Wing, Ground Transportation are coordinating areas for both fuel trucks and medical supply trailers to stay until needed. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858912
    VIRIN: 220928-F-HK415-452
    Filename: DOD_109243099
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian Emergency Preparation Staging, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins AFB
    B-Roll
    78th ABW
    Hurricane Ian

