Hurricane Ian Emergency Preparation Staging

Robins Air Force Base is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide a staging area for support and relief in response to those affected by hurricane Ian on Robins AFB, Sep 28th, 2022. FEMA along with the 78th Air Base Wing, Ground Transportation are coordinating areas for both fuel trucks and medical supply trailers to stay until needed. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cole Benjamin)