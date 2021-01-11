Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF 2021 Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    PACAF senior leadership, with help from Santa and his elves, wish Airmen throughout the theater Happy Holidays while thanking them for their service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 858909
    VIRIN: 211101-F-AB000-001
    Filename: DOD_109243084
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF 2021 Holiday Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Holiday Season
    Greeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT