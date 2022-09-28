Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac from Jacksonville to Maxwell AFB

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Air University Public Affairs

    28 MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters, assigned to the Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, execute hurrevac at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2022. The units arrived from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport in preparation for Hurricane Ian making landfall.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858903
    VIRIN: 220928-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_109243011
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Commander
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Hurricane Ian
    Naval Air Station Atlantic

