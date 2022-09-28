28 MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters, assigned to the Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, execute hurrevac at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 28, 2022. The units arrived from Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport in preparation for Hurricane Ian making landfall.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858903
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-XM554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109243011
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 28 MH-60R Seahawks hurrevac from Jacksonville to Maxwell AFB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
