    Getting Back to The Fight

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Romeo Company, formerly known as Special Training Company, is a rehabilitation, recovery, and reconditioning company with the mission of getting recruits back to the fight.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Ryan Hageali & Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 858896
    VIRIN: 220927-M-IG436-1000
    Filename: DOD_109242864
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Getting Back to The Fight

    parris island
    STC
    ryan hageali
    Romeo Company

