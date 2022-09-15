MHSRS 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Scientists and leaders from the across the Department of Defense Military Health System gathered in Kissimmee, Florida earlier this month for the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium.

Ms. Seileen Mullen, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, showcased the wide array of DOD medical research portfolios and innovations developed to improve the care of the warfighter.

“What we learn and share here, benefits all of our citizens in countless ways. I also ask you to keep in mind how the research you are doing to support the warfighter also supports our whole of government research agenda,” she remarked.

More than 3000 attendees participated in the meeting, with scientific presentations on topics such as combat casualty care, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation, operational medicine, infectious diseases, and warfighter performance.