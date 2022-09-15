Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHSRS 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

    Scientists and leaders from the across the Department of Defense Military Health System gathered in Kissimmee, Florida earlier this month for the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium.
    Ms. Seileen Mullen, acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, showcased the wide array of DOD medical research portfolios and innovations developed to improve the care of the warfighter.
    “What we learn and share here, benefits all of our citizens in countless ways. I also ask you to keep in mind how the research you are doing to support the warfighter also supports our whole of government research agenda,” she remarked.
    More than 3000 attendees participated in the meeting, with scientific presentations on topics such as combat casualty care, clinical and rehabilitative medicine, medical simulation, operational medicine, infectious diseases, and warfighter performance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858894
    VIRIN: 220915-A-PO177-581
    Filename: DOD_109242854
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2022, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mhsrs2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT