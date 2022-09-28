Hurricane Ian Response

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Sailors and Coast Guardsmen aboard Naval Air Station Key West set up cots in the Fly Navy Gateway Inns and Suites ballroom for personnel evacuated from Siggsbee Park Annex housing. Forecasted flooding from Hurricane Ian is anticipated today and the installation has issued a mandatory evacuation for those in the affected housing area.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858891
    VIRIN: 220928-N-AW702-0008
    Filename: DOD_109242813
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Emergency Response
    Navy Region Southeast
    Crisis Action Team
    Hurricane Ian

