Hurricane Ian Response

Sailors and Coast Guardsmen aboard Naval Air Station Key West set up cots in the Fly Navy Gateway Inns and Suites ballroom for personnel evacuated from Siggsbee Park Annex housing. Forecasted flooding from Hurricane Ian is anticipated today and the installation has issued a mandatory evacuation for those in the affected housing area.