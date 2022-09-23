Fulfill Your Birth Goals

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Birth plans are not only welcome at IACH, they are highly recommended. IACH providers rely on birth plans to understand a mom’s wishes during her labor and after the birth of her baby. Kyanna Kuntz, a certified nurse midwife, explains how birth plans empower women and create memorable experiences for families at IACH.

    Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 13:49
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Family Medicine

    TAGS

    midwife
    IACH
    Centering Pregnancy
    Birth plan

