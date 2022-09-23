Fulfill Your Birth Goals

Birth plans are not only welcome at IACH, they are highly recommended. IACH providers rely on birth plans to understand a mom’s wishes during her labor and after the birth of her baby. Kyanna Kuntz, a certified nurse midwife, explains how birth plans empower women and create memorable experiences for families at IACH.
Family Medicine
