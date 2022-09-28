Capt. Chris Hulser discusses Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile pre-storm staging and post-storm readiness. Coast Guard assets are being staged outside of the predicted path of Hurricane Ian at Aviation Training Center Mobile Alabama. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858873
|VIRIN:
|220928-G-KL910-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109242550
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Hulser ATC Mobile interview, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT