New drones tested at NATO exercise in Portugal

Synopsis

Around 1,500 military and civilian personnel from NATO and partner countries gathered in Portugal earlier this month for two maritime exercises aimed at testing the interoperability of new maritime unmanned systems above, on and under the water.



Exercise REPMUS 22 is a Portuguese-led exercise focused on capability development and interoperability. Since 2019, the NATO Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS) Initiative has been playing a growing role in the exercise.



Exercise Dynamic Messenger 22 is jointly led by NATO’s Allied Command Transformation and NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, and has a focus on practical operational training with new maritime technologies and on readiness. Both exercises brought together a wide range of contributions from NATO and partner countries, NATO Centres of Excellence, the NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE), as well from industry and academia.



Footage includes shots of unmanned air, surface and sub surface vehicles plus interviews with various personnel from the exercise.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) TRACKING SHOT - PORTUGUESE NAVY OGASSA UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE (UAV) TAKING OFF

(00:06) CLOSE UP - ACECORE NEO DRONE SWARM HOVERING

(00:10) MID SHOT - DUTCH SAILOR LANDING ACECORE NEO DRONE ON DECK OF SHIP

(00:15) MID SHOT - ACECORE NEO DRONE SWARM HOVERING

(00:22) CLOSE UP - ACECORE NEO DRONE SWARM HOVERING

(00:28) CLOSE UP - ACECORE NEO DRONE LANDING

(00:31) MID SHOT - ACECORE NEO DRONE SWARM HOVERING

(00:37) MID SHOT - US NAVY COMMON UNMANNED SURFACE VEHICLE (CUSV) BEING TOWED INTO HARBOUR

(00:42) VARIOUS SHOTS - PORTUGUESE NAVY CUSV TOWED OUT TO SEA AND PUT INTO WATER

(01:12) CLOSE UP - PORTUGUESE FLAG

(01:16) WIDE SHOT - PORTUGUESE NAVY F 333 NRP BARTOLOMEU DIAS

(01:20) VARIOUS SHOTS - PORTUGUESE MARINES IN RIGID INFLATABLE BOATS (RIB) MOVING THROUGH THE SEA

(01:33) MID SHOT – ROYAL NETHERLANDS NAVY SAILOR LOOKING THROUGH BINOCULARS

(01:38) MID SHOT – UK ROYAL NAVY OPERATOR IN COMMAND ROOM

(01:40) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK ROYAL NAVY PERSONNEL LOOK AT COMPUTER SCREENS IN NAVAL OPERATIONS ROOM

(01:55) MID SHOT - PORTUGUESE NAVY PERSONNEL INTERACTING WITH SCREENS

(02:01) CLOSE UP – EXERCISE REPMUS 2022 BADGE

(02:04) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO AUDIO) - PORTUGUESE NAVY HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY SHIP NRP DOM CARLOS AT SEA

(02:39) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - KLAASJAN SCHIPPER COMMANDING OFFICER, ROTTERDAM, ROYAL NETHERLANDS NAVY

“We are at the doorstep of the future. We are experimenting now with certain unmanned systems and experimentation is the first step before we can integrate those capabilities into, for instance, a maritime task group. So I think we are at the beginning of a long journey where we’ll will see the unmanned systems mixing with traditional assets into perhaps even an unmanned future.”

(03:10) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - COMMANDER JOHN KUTA, DIRECTOR NATO MARITIME UNMANNED SYSTEMS INNOVATION AND COORDINATION CELL

“It's clear that in the future, unmanned systems are going to be a very important part of the Alliance's capabilities. It's truly impressive to see the different technologies that the nations bring and how they send their finest, brightest and most motivated people as we work towards the future of unmanned systems.“

(03:27) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - CAPTAIN PAULO SIMOES - DIRECTOR OF MARITIME OPERATIONAL EXPERIMENTATION CENTRE

“We start to see a disalignment between the industry, what they are producing and what NATO needs. And that's the reason we need to grab them to work together with us in order to align what are our intentions and also to see what are their developments and to have these alignments to have a better product, not only on the military perspective, but also for the civilian perspective. That's the reason we have REPMUS. REPMUS is also to develop civil systems and technologies.”

(04:03) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - JOAO ALVES - NATO CENTRE FOR MARITIME RESEARCH AND EXPERIMENTATION (CMRE)

“As we walk around, we see all sorts of different machinery. But on top of that, there's also a lot that we don't see. There's a lot of artificial intelligence, there's a lot of machine learning, there's a lot of sensing, there's a lot of new ways of perceiving the environment that’s a little bit more detached from what we can see happening. But that both what we see, both what we don't see definitely is shaping what the future of maritime operations will look like.”

(04:34) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - DR CRAIG SAWYER, NATO MARITIME UNMANNED SYSTEMS INITIATIVE (MUSI)

“I think we have we have two advantages that unmanned systems. First, we can send them places that are too risky to actually send a manned asset. So if we need to put somebody far forward or in an engagement zone where they might get returned fire upon or might be in a hazardous environment, we certainly want to push those assets and those details to the unmanned system. But at the greater capacity for a smaller price point where a small quadcopter or a small USV could actually create the same level of ISR [intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance] or surveillance capability of a manned asset.”

(05:04) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - ANDREA BELL MILLER, NATO MARITIME UNMANNED SYSTEMS INITIATIVE

“’I to I’ stands for Interoperable to Interchangeable. So it's always been, or at least for a very long time, it's been understood the value of our systems being able to interoperate. And that remains to be extremely important and is something that we continue to work to improve on daily. The interchangeability piece takes it a step further. So not only are systems inter operating, but in some cases when need be, we are able to interchange them.”



(05:53) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH - COMMANDER STEFAN PAHL, GERMAN NAVY, NATO NAVAL MINE WARFARE CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

“Well, if you leave scientists to scientists, they will produce papers. But we need equipment. We need procedures. And by having the operators and the industry and academia in one place, they can actually streamline their efforts to focus, to provide the warfighter equipment that he can actually be efficient, effective.”



## END ##