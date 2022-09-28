Naval Station Mayport Hurricane Preparation

220928-N-KY668-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sep. 27, 2022) Sailors onboard Naval Station Mayport, Florida make preparations for hurricane Ian. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins)
