Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    School Zone Speeding Public Service Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Northrup 

    16th Military Police Brigade

    School zone speed limits are setup for the safety and wellbeing of children and families on Fort Bragg. Spc. Thomas Bass, a Military Police Soldier with 16th Military Police Brigade, speaks on this importance and why school zone speed limits are enforced.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 11:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858861
    VIRIN: 220928-A-GJ352-660
    Filename: DOD_109242423
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School Zone Speeding Public Service Announcement, by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    MPs
    Military Police
    16th Military Police Brigade
    School Zones

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT