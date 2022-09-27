The Transportable Tactical Command Communications (T2C2) program is an initial entry
satellite system utilizing Ground Antenna Transmit and Receive (GATR) balls that can provide
voice, video, and data communications in the event static infrastructure goes down. Soldiers with
the 146th Signal Battalion conducted training and a functions check with their T2C2 equipment
to prepare for Hurricane Ian Tuesday at the Maxwell Snyder Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858849
|VIRIN:
|220927-A-VQ653-630
|Filename:
|DOD_109242078
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Title: Florida Army National Guard’s 146th Signal Battalion Readies Satellite System in Preparation for Hurricane Ian, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT