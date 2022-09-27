Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Title: Florida Army National Guard’s 146th Signal Battalion Readies Satellite System in Preparation for Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Transportable Tactical Command Communications (T2C2) program is an initial entry
    satellite system utilizing Ground Antenna Transmit and Receive (GATR) balls that can provide
    voice, video, and data communications in the event static infrastructure goes down. Soldiers with
    the 146th Signal Battalion conducted training and a functions check with their T2C2 equipment
    to prepare for Hurricane Ian Tuesday at the Maxwell Snyder Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 220927-A-VQ653-630
    Location: FL, US

    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22

