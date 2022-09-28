Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Hosts a Roundtable Discussion with Japanese Business Executives on CHIPS

    JAPAN

    09.28.2022

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable discussion with Japanese business executives from companies in the semiconductor industry for a discussion on the CHIPS and Science Act, supply chain resiliency, and research and development.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 08:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858847
    Filename: DOD_109242031
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: JP

    VPOTUS
    Kamala Harris

