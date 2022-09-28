Vice President Harris Hosts a Roundtable Discussion with Japanese Business Executives on CHIPS

Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable discussion with Japanese business executives from companies in the semiconductor industry for a discussion on the CHIPS and Science Act, supply chain resiliency, and research and development.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 08:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858847
|Filename:
|DOD_109242031
|Length:
|00:06:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
