    Silent Warrior 22 Conference Wrap Up

    GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S., international and African Partners congregated at the August Silent Warrior conference. Hear from conference participants on how Silent Warrior facilitated productive dialogue between partner nations that can contribute to a more prosperous Africa.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 07:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858844
    VIRIN: 220927-F-IY107-564
    Filename: DOD_109241973
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silent Warrior 22 Conference Wrap Up, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    socafrica
    silentwarrior

