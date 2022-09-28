U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, winners from the V Corps and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad competitions, represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29-Oct. 7, 2022. The week-long competition assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (US Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 06:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858840
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-QE881-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241927
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|SHAWANO, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ST. ANSGAR, IA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR represents V Corps at US Army BSC, by SSG Alvin Reeves and SGT Garrison Waites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT