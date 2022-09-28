Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR represents V Corps at US Army BSC

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves and Sgt. Garrison Waites

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, winners from the V Corps and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad competitions, represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29-Oct. 7, 2022. The week-long competition assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (US Army video by Sgt. Garrison Waites)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 06:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: SHAWANO, WI, US
    Hometown: ST. ANSGAR, IA, US

    TAGS

    Competition
    usarmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    ArmyBestSquad

