    GREYWOLF Fires M1A2 SepV3 Main Battle Tank at Gunnery Qualification

    POLAND

    09.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    U.S Army troopers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fire the M1A2 SEPV3 Main Battle Tanks as part of gunnery qualification, Sept. 22, 2022, on Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Training like this ensures the units readiness in order to provide combat-credible forces in support of NATO allies and regional security partners. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 05:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858838
    VIRIN: 220922-A-GY122-155
    Filename: DOD_109241924
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Fires M1A2 SepV3 Main Battle Tank at Gunnery Qualification, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    tank
    GREYWOLF
    Poland
    M1A2
    3ABCT

