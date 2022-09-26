A group of sailors graduate from the Auxiliary Security Forces in NAF Atsugi course in order to ensure the safety and security of the base.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 01:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858826
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-KW390-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241752
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atsugi ASF Graduation, by Amn Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
NAF Atsugi
