Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atsugi ASF Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Video by Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    A group of sailors graduate from the Auxiliary Security Forces in NAF Atsugi course in order to ensure the safety and security of the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 01:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858826
    VIRIN: 220926-F-KW390-0001
    Filename: DOD_109241752
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atsugi ASF Graduation, by Amn Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    NAF Atsugi

    TAGS

    Security
    NAF Atsugi
    Navy
    Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT