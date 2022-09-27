B-roll footage of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, deploying south from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida., for their response to Hurricane Ian, Sept. 27, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858822
|VIRIN:
|220927-Z-BX441-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241690
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Florida Guard deploys for Hurricane Ian response, by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT