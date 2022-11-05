The 45th Reconnaissance Squadron conducts pre-flight checks before a training flight in Lincoln.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858802
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-JH094-904
|Filename:
|DOD_109241060
|Length:
|00:07:54
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 45th RS pre-flight checks, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT