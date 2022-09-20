This multimedia product serves to present a brief history of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and the importance of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. Marine Corps. The word "unidos" can be roughly translated from Spanish to mean united, connected or close; which is a concept long held by the Department of Defense, in an effort to reach inclusivity and equal opportunity. This multimedia product was created at 6th Marine Corps District headquarters, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Sept. 20, 2022, and was developed using Adobe Premiere and Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps multimedia product by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858800
|VIRIN:
|220920-M-TQ874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241057
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Unidos--Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation, by LCpl Kevin Lopez Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
