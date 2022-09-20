Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unidos--Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera 

    6th Marine Corps District

    This multimedia product serves to present a brief history of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and the importance of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. Marine Corps. The word "unidos" can be roughly translated from Spanish to mean united, connected or close; which is a concept long held by the Department of Defense, in an effort to reach inclusivity and equal opportunity. This multimedia product was created at 6th Marine Corps District headquarters, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Sept. 20, 2022, and was developed using Adobe Premiere and Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps multimedia product by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858800
    VIRIN: 220920-M-TQ874-1001
    Filename: DOD_109241057
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Unidos--Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation, by LCpl Kevin Lopez Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRC
    Hispanics
    ERR
    6MCD
    National Hispanic Heritage
    American Hispanics

