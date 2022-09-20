Unidos--Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This multimedia product serves to present a brief history of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and the importance of Hispanic Americans in the U.S. Marine Corps. The word "unidos" can be roughly translated from Spanish to mean united, connected or close; which is a concept long held by the Department of Defense, in an effort to reach inclusivity and equal opportunity. This multimedia product was created at 6th Marine Corps District headquarters, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Sept. 20, 2022, and was developed using Adobe Premiere and Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps multimedia product by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)