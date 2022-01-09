Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don't Drive Through Flood Waters: Spanish PSA

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Christine Gonsalves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles when in your car look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips.
    As little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle as the storm nears.
    Be vigilant. Follow directions of local officials and know where to shelter if needed.
    Stay where you are if that is safer or move to a local shelter.
    Visit ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:37
    Category: PSA
    Language: Spanish
