Don't Drive Through Flood Waters: Spanish PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles when in your car look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips.

As little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle as the storm nears.

Be vigilant. Follow directions of local officials and know where to shelter if needed.

Stay where you are if that is safer or move to a local shelter.

Visit ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others.