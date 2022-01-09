Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles when in your car look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips.
As little as six inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle as the storm nears.
Be vigilant. Follow directions of local officials and know where to shelter if needed.
Stay where you are if that is safer or move to a local shelter.
Visit ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others.
This work, Don't Drive Through Flood Waters: Spanish PSA, by Christine Gonsalves, identified by DVIDS
