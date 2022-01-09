Spanish: Be Prepared FEMA PSA

The exact path of the storm may not be certain, but what is certain are the steps you can take to get ready
• Make a plan – outline contact information for your people and evacuation routes
• Download emergency alerts to your phone – Listen to directions and updates from local authorities
• Have conversations with your people – discuss steps to prepare with family, friends, and neighbors
Visit Ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858796
|VIRIN:
|220901-D-YR596-112
|Filename:
|DOD_109241044
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
