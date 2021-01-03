Linclon B-roll All Female Flight

55th Wing from Offutt AFB had an all female flight out of Lincoln NE in honor of Woman's History month.
Offutt AFB flight operations were moved to Linclon NE for construction of a new runwayon March 1 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858786
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-FB238-151
|Filename:
|DOD_109241000
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
