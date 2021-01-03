Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linclon B-roll All Female Flight

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by David Farley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    55th Wing from Offutt AFB had an all female flight out of Lincoln NE in honor of Woman's History month.

    Offutt AFB flight operations were moved to Linclon NE for construction of a new runwayon March 1 2021.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858786
    VIRIN: 210301-F-FB238-151
    Filename: DOD_109241000
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: OFFUTT AFB, NE, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Linclon B-roll All Female Flight, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Offutt AFBm Womans history month

